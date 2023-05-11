Adans observed National Day of Prayer Thursday, May 4 at Julianna Park.
The observance was part of the annual nationwide National Day of Prayer, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
