ARDMORE, Okla., and TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Murray State College Future of Business Leaders Association (FBLA) chapter members recently attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Helen Tosti, Alex Robinson and Theresa Brown competed in performance events, attended workshops and learned how to create their online personal brand. All three members qualified to compete at the FBLA National Leadership Conference at Atlanta, Georgia in June.
Tosti placed first in client service and in the job interview performance events. In the objective tests, she received second place in retail management and third in marketing concepts. Tosti was also bestowed the honor of being included in Who’s Who in Oklahoma FBLA.
Robinson placed first in emerging business issues and second in public speaking performance events. In the objective tests, he received third in macroeconomics, fourth in sports management and fourth in retail management. Robinson was also recognized for being included in the National Business Honor Roll.
Brown placed second in help desk and in impromptu speaking performance events. In the objective tests, she received fourth in management concepts.
Kathy Bowen, Murray State College FBLA adviser, was also recognized as being named the Oklahoma FBLA Adviser of the Year.
“Our members performed exceptionally well in their respective events,” said Bowen. “They demonstrated their leadership skills in the workshops and activities.”
As for her award, Bowen credits Murray State’s chapter Chair, Alex Lancaster, for his support and encouragement. It takes a village to support and prepare the students for success.
