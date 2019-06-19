Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ADA [ndash] Services for Sheila Joy DeSoto, 79, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Bob Graves will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Criswell Funeral Home. Ms. DeSoto passed aw…
