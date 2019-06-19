  • Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Video: Area residents clean up after severe storms roared through the area, downing trees and leaving thousands of residents without electricity. Watch for more in Thursday's edition of The Ada News.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.