Congratulations to the graduating Master Cattlemen's Class of Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, and Seminole Counties!
The Master Cattleman Program is a comprehensive educational curriculum designed to enhance participants’ proficiency in beef cattle production and business management, ultimately facilitating improved profitability and quality of life for beef cattle producers.
Certification requires completion of 28 hours of Master Cattleman credit. The course is planned and implemented at the County level. Curriculum chosen from the Beef Cattle Manual is composed of 16 required core hours across six disciplines plus 12 additional elective hours.
The successful Oklahoma Master Cattleman has:
Knowledge of sustainable practices in production, business management, marketing, herd health and natural resource management.
Demonstrated comprehension of topics as evidenced by passing quizzes associated with each topic area.
Successfully completed the Oklahoma Master Cattleman curriculum.
For more information about the Master Cattlemen program, you can contact your local OSU Extension office.
