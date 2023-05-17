Richard Anderson and his mules the students visited Ms. Kathy Evans’ pre-k class at Ada Early Childhood Center recently. Kids were able to experience what transportation was like during the 1800’s.
Mule rides come to AECC
- Kathy Evans | Ada Early Childhood Center
