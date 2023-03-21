If you are like me, you are ready for this cold winter to be over.
Our first glimpse of warmer weather has begun to peek over the horizon so many of us are already getting spring fever. The first thing we get done is start working up our garden. Hopefully you already have some cool season vegetables planted, but one of the questions on so many people’s minds is should they apply mulch to their garden soil.
Mulching Oklahoma garden soils may be one of the most valuable cultural practices of gardening and it will soon be a good time to get started mulching. We are still a little cool right now but bare soil warms up more quickly than mulched soils, and by waiting to mulch, our early plantings have a better chance to grow. Most Oklahoma soils are high in mineral content, but low in organic matter. The use of organic mulches in the home garden and their incorporation into the soil at the close of each gardening season provides an opportunity to increase soil organic matter content, improve the physical condition of the soil, and add some nutrients.
The use of organic materials for mulches can provide many beneficial effects. These include: the control of annual grasses and weeds; the elimination of the need for cultivation and the resulting damage to plant roots; the reduction of moisture evaporation; the increase of water absorption and retention; the decrease in runoff and soil erosion; and the regulation of soil temperature. Other benefits are: cleaner, more easily harvested crops; the reduction of fruit rot; and easier movement through the garden during very wet periods.
Mulching Materials
Many materials are available for mulching. The selection of a particular material depends upon the cost, availability, the season of the year, and the crop to be mulched. A list of good mulching materials and their properties can be found in the OSU fact sheet (HLA-6005) and can be obtained at the county OSU Extension Office.
Suitable organic mulch materials should decompose within a season and should not contain undesirable quantities of viable seeds and harmful disease organisms or pests. The material should be easily applied and remain in place. It should not pack down and should be effective for at least one season. Finally, the mulch should be incorporated with the soil for further decomposition. It is a good practice to incorporate or compost garden refuse at the close of the gardening season. This eliminates protective quarters for insects to use in winter months.
Application of the Mulch
Mulch is frequently applied soon after the emergence of the crop seedlings or following transplanting. A delay in application of the mulch may be desirable if the soil has not warmed sufficiently during the spring season. We would like to see most of our soil temperatures at or above 65 degrees F to achieve maximum germination. A recent look at the Oklahoma Mesonet web page showed Pontotoc County Soils were at 50 degrees for the past several days, indicating that the critical growth temperature for most of our vegetable crops has not been reached at this time.
The depth of a mulch layer will be influenced by the texture of the mulch material since a primary objective is to prevent or greatly reduce the germination and growth of annual weeds and grasses.
The amount used might vary from 1 inch for sawdust, peat moss, cotton seed hulls, ground corncobs, compost, or similar density materials to 4 to 8 inches for straw, hay, corn stalks, or other coarse materials.
Another factor in determining the amount and type of mulch material used is the need to provide protection to foliage, flowers, and fruits from soil-borne disease organisms that could splash upon the plant. Also, to prevent the development of fruit rots or leaf diseases.
Many of the more permanent plants of the yard and garden may also be mulched to maintain a continuous soil cover under and around the plants. This would include trees and shrubs as well as hardy perennial flower, fruit, and vegetable plants.
Some plants that benefit from summer mulching include: tomato, pepper, eggplant, okra, green beans, cucumbers, cantaloupe, squash, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, sweet corn, asparagus, rhubarb, strawberries, blackberries, dewberries, boysenberries, blueberries, and tree fruits. Also, chrysanthemums, columbine, roses, azaleas, asters, lilies, daylilies, perennial phlox, peonies, and many kinds of annual flowers benefit. Sweet potatoes do not benefit from summer mulching except in very sandy soils and in dry seasons.
For more information on mulching garden soils, you can contact your agriculture educator at your local OSU Extension office.
