A fatal collision between a pedestrian and a train occurred Monday at 6:16 am in Bryant County. The train was traveling south on the railroad tracks when Vincent Blayde Kirby, 20, the pedestrian, was struck. Both the driver of the train and the passenger with him were uninjured, but the man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision happened just north of State Highway 91, near Colbert in Bryant County. The man who was struck was seen sitting on the railroad tracks before the collision occurred. Both Curtis Moore, the driver, and the passenger with him, Christopher Bass, walked away from the accident uninjured. The reason for the accident is still under investigation, however according to Trooper Lane Teel’s report, the condition of the driver was apparently normal.
The scene was investigated by Trooper Teel of Choctaw/Pushmataha county detachment along with Bryant County Sherriff’s Department, Colbert Police Department and Union Pacific Railroad Police and Medical Examiner’s Office.
