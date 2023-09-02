A Fittstown man was charged Wednesday with drug trafficking after reportedly being found in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and cocaine.
Edward Allen Lawrence, 30, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Lawrence was arrested on Aug. 24 by Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Sgt. Jacob Foran.
In a report, Foran said he noticed Lawrence sitting inside an SUV at a local travel stop. Foran checked the vehicle’s registration, and although Lawrence was a passenger in the vehicle, the registration showed him as the owner.
“When headquarters advised me of this, it raised my level of suspicion for criminal activity,” Foran said. “My suspicion was raised due to receiving information earlier in the day of Lawrence possessing a large amount of powdered fentanyl. Earlier in the day, I arrested Choctaw tribal member Andrew Hinkle with approximately 8.6 grams of a hardened white powdery substance that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl and cocaine.”
Foran said after reading Hinkle his Miranda rights, he interviewed him.
“Hinkle told me that he had a friend with approximately 20 grams or more of the same hardened white powdery substance,” Foran said. “During the interview, Hinkle stated that his friend would keep the hard white powdery substance on his person or in his small SUV. Hinkle also showed me his call log where he had a conversation with Lawrence. The name of Lawrence in Hinkle’s cell phone was Ed the Fed.”
Hinkle, 34, was later charged in Chickasaw Nation District Court with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Foran said he later conducted a traffic stop on the SUV after it left the travel stop and he observed the driver commit several traffic violations, which included having a cracked windshield, driving 34 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone, and failing to completely stop at a posted stop sign before turning. The traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Bluff and West 10th Street in Ada.
After speaking with the driver and Lawrence, Foran called for Chickasaw Lighthorse K-9 Officer Trent Ellis.
“Officer Ellis ran his canine partner around the white (SUV) and advised his partner had a positive alert on the rear driver-side passenger door area,” Foran said.
Foran said after being advised of the positive alert, he searched the vehicle and located the driver’s wallet and several illegal items.
“Inside the wallet was a tinfoil wrap containing a green leafy substance,” Foran said. “Under the front passenger seat, I located one large and one small plastic wrap containing a hardened white powdery substance. I also located a wallet belonging to Lawrence on the passenger side. Inside Lawrence’s wallet was new tinfoil cut down into small pieces. During my time as a law enforcement officer, I have learned small tinfoil pieces like the ones found in Lawrence’s wallet are used to administer street narcotics by inhalation after placing the narcotic onto the tinfoil and applying heat.”
After locating the items, Lawrence was arrested.
Foran indicated that he attempted to interview Lawrence after reading him his Miranda rights, but Lawrence invoked his right to counsel, so the interview ended, Foran said.
“Upon returning to headquarters I photographed, weighed, and field-tested both the green leafy substance and the hardened white powdery substance,” Foran said. “The green leafy substance field-tested presumptive positive for THC and had an approximate weight of 1 gram. The hardened white powdery substance had an approximate weight of 28.27 grams and field-tested positive presumptive positive for fentanyl and cocaine.”
The driver and backseat passenger were also arrested but have not yet been charged.
