FAYETTEVILLE, AR (02/27/2023)-- Local students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
To qualify for the Dean's List, the following local students achieved at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Anna Quesada of Ardmore
Marlana Williams of Ardmore
"These students are the very best of Fulbright College," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean. "This achievement demonstrates their academic excellence and commitment to our mission of peace through education. It's an honor to recognize these outstanding students who made the Dean's List and who make Fulbright College, the University of Arkansas, and their hometowns incredibly proud."
"I'd be remiss not to also recognize the family, friends and Fulbright College faculty and staff who support these students - and all of our students - in their education journey," Sloan added. "It's the support of these individuals who make the dream of higher education a reality for our students, and we're grateful for their influence and support."
More than 8,000 students call Fulbright College home with areas of study and research across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more about Fulbright College at fulbright.uark.edu.
