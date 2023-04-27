Two Homer Elementary students in Ada, OK bring home honors at the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Red Ribbon Campaign and Drug Free Youth Oklahoma annual statewide Art and Essay Contest Awards Ceremony held in Oklahoma City on April 13.
Keely Cope, a fourth grader in Ms. Tara Humphers’ class won 1st place in the art competition for children in the ages 8 - 10 category.
Athena Knighten, a fourth grader in Ms. Stephanie Baldwin’s class won 3rd place in the essay competition for children in the ages 8 - 10 category.
President of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Mike James reported that the contest received thousands of posters and essays from all over the state of Oklahoma. First, second and third places were awarded for both the art division and the essay division in four different age categories: Ages 8-10; Ages 11-13; Ages 14-16 and Ages 17-18. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III gave the opening remarks.
This year’s theme was “Celebrate Life, Live Drug Free”.
The contest was facilitated at the girls’ school by Sarah Heil, M.Ed., School Counselor, Homer Elementary/Byng Pubic Schools. Students from the gifted and talented program were invited to participate in this year’s contest.
Each winner won a Jim Thorpe medal in bronze, silver or gold, dependent on their ranking; a commendation from Oklahoma Governor Stitt; and a dry matted version of their essay or poster.
The ceremony closed with cookies, cupcakes, snow cones, and cotton candy. The children enjoyed speaking with members of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department and exploring their S.W.A.T. vehicle and a patrol car.
The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization that encourages excellence through sports, academics, health and fitness; preserves our sports heritage and encourages healthy lifestyles while building pride in Oklahoma in the spirit of Jim Thorpe. Their core values are to inspire youth, preserve history, remember heroes, define excellence, and educate and entertain.
Red Ribbon Campaign and Bright Path Sponsors of the competition were:
American Fidelity Foundation
Chickasaw Nation
Greg Naifeh
Integris Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation
Living Through His Word Foundation
Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma
OG&E
Oklahoma City Dodgers
Okmulgee Medical Foundation, Inc.
Paycom
Sooner State Bank
Special Thanks were given to:
GimmeSugar OKC
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department
