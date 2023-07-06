Officers from the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, Ratliff City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked hand in hand to safely evacuate residents in the path of wildfires that rolled through the Ratliff City area earlier this year.
“Roads were dangerous and impassable because of smoke,” said Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department Chief of Police Charles Palmer. “State troopers and other officers were already in the area assisting when we got the call for support. Officers had difficulty seeing and keeping track of firefighters.”
Despite the difficult conditions, officers kept roads safe and clear for emergency use.
Lighthorse officers were also crucial in maintaining both a staging area and evacuation center. These locations gave other first responders, including firefighters, a place for rest and recuperation.
These efforts to protect the public during wildfires in Carter County earlier this year led the State of Oklahoma to issue Citations of Recognition to the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department and seven of its officers. Ratliff City Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were also recognized for their contributions to community evacuations during the wildfires that began March 31.
The official Citation of Recognition presented said officers “provided this duty without due regard to inherent risks to themselves for the preservation of the citizensandpropertyof Carter County.”
A statewide emergency
Early March 31, the State Emergency Operations Center was activated due to numerous “Red Flag Warnings” issued for western, central and north-central portions of Oklahoma. Red Flag Warnings are declared by weather forecasters when conditions are ripe for fire hazards. These conditions include low relative humidity, dry and unstable air and strong, shifting winds. Extra precautions for fire hazards should be taken during these warnings.
Throughout the day, state officials contacted numerous emergency personnel to warn them about the potential for wildfires. These included municipal, county and tribal nation emergency managers. Nonprofit private organizations such as the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and area churches were also notified of impending fires.
By April 1, the State Emergency Operations Center stated that nearly 70 fires in 27 counties had burned thousands of acres. Numerous homes and outbuildings were destroyed. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that area hospitals credited more than 30 injuries related to the fires.
High wind also contributed to more than 28,000 power outages statewide. Award recipients Chickasaw Lighthorse Police officers Austin Ahl, Kaleb Hurley, Jeff Mullinax, Quentin Bucher, Jared Buckaloo, Sgt. Billy Bond and Sgt. Justin Blackshear were among those who received commendations. The officers were recognized for their support in evacuating a 2-square- mile radius in the path of the fire.
“Our ability to protect the public is tied to our ability to work together with other area law enforcement and emergency management agencies, ” said Chief Palmer. “We are most effective when we pull in the same direction for the benefit of all Oklahomans.”
Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby joined Oklahoma State Sen. Jerry Alvord, Rep. Tammy Townley, and Ratliff City Chief of Police Robert Thornton, who presented the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police officers with State of Oklahoma Citations of Recognition during a ceremony that took place at the Ratliff City First Baptist Church.
“These awards would not be possible without the work of Sen. Alvord and Rep. Townley,” Thornton said. “These awards came together during the last 10 days. That is because of the work of these two.”
Along with the evacuation, Lighthorse officers were recognized for maintaining and evaluating roads for fire and visibility risks. This allowed continuous access to civilian traffic when safe and for emergency equipment to be moved quickly.
Along with evacuations, Lighthorse police officers were instrumental in keeping roads safe and clear for emergency use.” Lighthorse officers were also crucial in maintaining both a staging area and evacuation center. These locations gave other first responders, including firefighters, a place for rest and recuperation.
In addition to individual officers, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department was one of many organizations presented with a State of Oklahoma Citation of Recognition.
In addition to state and local dignitaries, more than 60 residents, community leaders, fire and rescue personnel gathered to honor first responders and the nearly 30 organizations that created an organized, collaborative response during the natural disaster.
“Our hearts and our gratitude are overwhelmed,” Oklahoma Rep. Townley said. “We are grateful because we know that each one of you that are first responders do this because your hearts belong to the community. You always want to be the first in line to help.”
Working together
The Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department was able to respond rapidly in Carter County and Ratliff City due to existing cross- deputation agreements.
The Ratliff City Police Department is one of many law enforcement agencies with a cross- deputation agreement with the Chickasaw Nation. Cross-deputation agreements work to eliminate jurisdictional uncertainties and deliver efficient law enforcement services to all within the Chickasaw Nation.
“We spend a lot of time working with different agencies,” Thornton said. “The Chickasaw Nation is one of the greatest assets we have. We have had their ‘ground pounders’ up here many times. You will be seeing more and more Lighthorse police around the area.”
Cross-deputation agreements between the Chickasaw Nation, counties and municipalities provide each law enforcement agency with the authority it needs to protect all residents, without regard to First American status or jurisdiction. Deepening its network of intergovernmental agreements, the Chickasaw Nation has cross-deputation agreements with 76 tribal and non-tribal jurisdictions, including 39 of the 43 incorporated communities that have a police force within Chickasaw Nation treaty territory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.