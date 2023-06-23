Murray State College Lifetime Alumni members Dan and Peggy Shaffer contributed $10,000 to the Chickasaw Nation Scholarship Challenge, rounding out the local campaign to generate $50,000 in matching funds.
“We could not have accomplished our goal without the generous support of Dan and Peggy,” said Murray State College Foundation Executive Director Jordyn Frazier. “They are a blessing to our institution and community.”
In early May, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the Chickasaw Nation announced a scholarship challenge to all public colleges and universities in Oklahoma to raise $50,000 in need-based scholarships. If done, the Chickasaw Nation scholars fund would match the donated gifts, providing $100,000 in new scholarships for the institution.
At this year’s commencement ceremony, President Dr. Tim Faltyn announced that Governor Anoatubby’s alma mater, Murray State College, was the first institution to accept and meet the challenge with the help of 16 local donors, including the Shaffers.
Once the Shaffer’s learned about the challenge, they generously offered to contribute $10,000 when $40,000 was raised to complete the scholarship campaign and reach $50,000.
“Our communities care about our students and their educational success,” noted Faltyn. “These funds were raised in just under two weeks. This is a true testament to the sense of pride that our alumni, Board of Regents and affiliate associations have for Aggie Nation.”
The Ittapila‘ Scholarship Endowment will be created to provide gifts to students who demonstrate financial need. Ittapila‘ means partnership in Chickasaw.
Peggy is a Distinguished Alumni, former Murray State College Board of Regent and Murray State College Foundation Board Member.
