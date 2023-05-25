OKLAHOMA CITY - Summer reading is back at the Oklahoma Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped.
After a pandemic-related break, OLBPH will offer a free Summer Reading Program from June 1 to July 31 for Oklahoma students with visual or other disabilities that prevent them from using standard print materials.
Library staff will provide a list of recommended books that relate to the theme “All Together Now.”
Participating students up to the 12th grade can get credit for reading whatever they want, as long as it is appropriate for their reading levels.
Oklahomans for Special Library Services is donating new iPads for the child and teen who read the most books.
“Our program will be 100 percent remote, so there’s no pressure to attend an in-person event,” Programs Manager Kevin Treese said. “If you have summer vacation plans, keep them. Just take a book or two along as you enjoy your time away.”
To sign up or get more information, phone 800-523-0288 or email olbph@okdrs.gov.
