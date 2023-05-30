American Legion Post 72 marked Memorial Day with a solemn and moving ceremony Monday in Ron Parks Memorial Park in Byng.
The festivities began at 11 a.m. with an opening prayer, followed by presentation of the colors by the Chickasaw Honor Guard.
Byng Mayor Jeff Sibble welcomed the crowd.
Boy Scout Troop 13 scout Kasch Mosier laid a ceremonial wreath while Honor Guard member Paul Baken played Taps.
Rich Kaye read a traditional poem about veterans, and Harroll Rhoads delivered an impassioned personal speech about veterans, valor, and honor.
Food trucks were on hand for lunch after the event.
