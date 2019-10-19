According to information provided by the National Safety Council, more than 40 children died as a result of being left in hot cars in 2019. These deaths could have easily been averted.
Drivers should never leave a child alone in a vehicle or leave a vehicle where a child could get inside alone.
Temperature inside automobiles can reach life-threating levels, even on mild or cold days. Leaving windows cracked or down has little effect on the interior temperatures in cars.
The research conducted by the NSC found three primary causes that result in deaths of children in hot cars. These include caregivers forgetting children are in the vehicle, children gaining access to the vehicle by themselves and adults knowingly leaving children in the vehicle.
The vast majority of deaths were caused by caregivers forgetting children were in their car. To reduce the risk of forgetting a child, the NSC advises caregivers to stick to a routine and avoid distractions when exiting vehicles. Car doors should be locked so children cannot gain access to a car. Caregivers should never knowingly leave a child in a car for any reason.
Technology in car seats is playing a role in saving the lives of children. This technology generates a series of tones activated through a “smart” chest clip and a wireless receiver to remind the driver that a child is in the rear seat within two seconds of turning off the vehicle.
