Jaden Taylor from Latta High School was elected to serve as Vice President of Community Service for the Oklahoma FCCLA organization.
Jaden Taylor was among ten students elected at this year’s state convention at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City. Newly elected officers met with last year’s state office team April 26-27, 2023 for training.
Oklahoma FCCLA State Adviser, Brittani Phillips, said students who are elected to the FCCLA state officer team will have the opportunity to sharpen their leadership skills by attending several camps this summer.
“The state officers will be responsible for leading the Oklahoma delegation throughout the next year as we grow and reach even more FCS students across the state,” Phillips said. “And they will also set goals for themselves and Oklahoma FCCLA for the 2023-2024 school year.” This is the 78th State Officer team to be elected for Oklahoma FCCLA, which was founded as the Future Homemakers of America in 1946.
Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 17,000 members in 400 local chapters in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the "ultimate leadership experience," FCCLA national programs and chapter activities help members become strong leaders in their families, careers and communities.
FCCLA is one of seven CareerTech student organizations affiliated with CareerTech career areas. The other six are FFA and agricultural education, Business Professionals of America (BPA) and business and information technology education, HOSA and health careers education, DECA and marketing education, Technology Student Association (TSA) and technology engineering, and SkillsUSA and trade and industrial education.
For more information about FCCLA, visit www.fcclainc.org. For more information about the Oklahoma CareerTech System, visit www.okcareertech.org.
For more information about the impact of Oklahoma’s CareerTech student organizations, visit http://www.okcareertech.org/main/students.htm.
