Latta High School has released its Superintendent’s and Principal’s Honor Roll for 2023.
On the Principal’s honor roll, 49 students from all four grades qualified to make the roll. Of the seniors, Logan Mackey, Camden Griffin, Brilvn Ochab, Mallory Glenn, Holly Jenkins, Gael Elias, Kendell McCarn, Hunter Williams, Cole Wollenberg, Donna Marshall and Ethan Showalter made the roll. Of the juniors, Paton Noland, Katelynn Williams, Bravden Hill, Parker Pogue, Teegan Lancaster, Thomas Morrow, Zeagan Stewart, Rosario Godinez, Jazmine Harmon, Hannah Roberson, Hunter Price, Brody Staubus and Matthew Tatum made the roll. Of the sophomores, Caton Cooley, Savannah Senkel, Ayzia Booth, Mason Glenn, Jake LaMack, Adler Straub, Landen Norton, Summer Wilson, Bo Griffin, Jaycee Presley, Lillie Trent and Darien Miller made the roll. Of the freshman, Skylie Benson, Kayte Cruz, Isabella Friant, Caden McDonald, Ollie Miller, Deakon Smith, Ryan Gray, Jolee Myers, Ezekial Rakes, Acean Anderson, Kelbey Parnacher, Rylie Whiten and Libby Williams made the roll.
For the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, 64 students from all four grades qualified to make the roll. Of the seniors, Olivia Hunley, Auburn King, Clavton Haves, Sheriden Adair, Katie Crabtree, Mallory Reeves, Brooklvn Rvan, Cooper Coulson, Lincoln Estes, Anna Mearns, Kaitlyn Moffat, Gracie Roberson, Kyndal Schlup, Carson Abbott, Avery Elliott, Janica Geralde, Ryan Helterbrand, Jackson Presley, Lane Priest, Autumn Sutton, Brookelvn Trent and Tvbrie Wood made the roll. Of the Juniors, Rafael Charqueno, Ricardo Charqueno, Holden Lee, Katon Turner, Sam Brown,
Carter Dotson, Kaleb Goodwin, Jaycie Prine, Keegan Bellefeuille, Savannah Sullivan and Karlee West made the roll. Of the sophomores, Megan Brumley, Bryson Buxton, Jocelyn James, Cole McElroy, Sara Mearns, Dylan Moffat, Emma Skinner, Grace Wear, Tess Cartwright, Shane Fulsom, Talise Parnell, Jaden Taylor and Vici Telci made the roll. Of the freshman, Faith Adegbule, Paislee Anderson, Briley Brundidge, Taryn Cotanny, Tavlor Cotanny, Kymber Davis, Audrey Forshay, Landon Fortner, Lillie Hudson, Erin Kerr, Reese Littlefield, Gavin Mullins, Ryan Noland, Camden Oliphant, Ryder Perry, Gestin Pollard, Mathew Sanders and Camden Wright made the roll.
