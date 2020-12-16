The Latta Panther Classic didn’t end as well as coach Matt Bryant and his Panthers would have liked. But all things considered, it was far from a terrible start to the season.
Latta won their first round contest against Comanche 35-28 and then fell to Class 4A No. 5 Tuttle —the tournament champs —54-25 and settled for a fourth-place finish after dropping a 46-31 decision to Class 3A No.17 Washington.
The Panthers, ranked No. 20 in Class 2A, opened the season with the tournament after having just one practice session under their belts due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
“Considering we were coming off a quarantine and had one day to practice before competing in our tournament, I am extremely proud of the product we put on the floor,” Bryant said. “The boys played hard, never gave up and competed every possession. I am very encouraged how the season started and know once we get some experience in games and practices we are going to be successful.”
Semifinals Tuttle 54, Latta 28
The Tigers got the early upper hand, outscoring Latta 11-5 after the first quarter before stretching its lead to 27-14 by halftime.
Tuttle took control in the third period when the LHS offense scored just two points on a basket by Justin Kiker.The Panthers trailed 35-16 heading into the final eight minutes.
Tyler Ireland paced the LHS offense with 12 points in the strength of four 3-pointers. Hyatt Hoppe sank a pair of treys and scored seven points. Reece Jordan also hit one of seven Latta 3-point baskets on the night.
Kaden Vande let the Tuttle attack with a game-high 22 points. He finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Isaac McDoulett followed with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Tylor McCarethey also hit double figures with 11.
As a team, Tuttle finished a perfect 12-of-12 from the charity stripe compared to a 2-for-4 effort by the home team.
Third Place Washington 46, Latta 31
The Panthers got off to a slow start, trailing 14-4 after the first period and the Warriors led 26-15 at halftime.
Washington outscored the hosts 20-16 over a tight final two quarters.
Hyatt Hoppe sank a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 11 points for Latta. No other LHS player scored more than four.
Kenneth Love III led Washington with 20 points including three 3-point shots. Hayden Hicks was next with 13.
Things don’t get any easier for the Panthers. Latta played Roff (No.2 in Class B) Tuesday night and will host Hydro-Eakly — ranked No. 2 in Class A — on Friday.Latta will wind up its pre-holiday schedule with a trip to Class 2A No. 1 Dale next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.