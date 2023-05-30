The airplane hangar at the Ada Regional Airport is going through some remodeling this summer. While the construction has been expected for some years, the airport has just now started the project. They are redoing the roof on the hangar and it is expected to be finished in August.
Due to leaks, the roof is the only part of the hangar under construction. The airport manager, Chris Somers, said that the construction has been planned since before he started working there. Somers explained, “it was the last airport manager that it got projected and financed through. It just didn’t get executed until I got here.”
Now that the remodeling is finally underway, Somers said that he is glad to see it being done. “It needed to get re-done[sic],” Somers told us, “it was something projected prior to me starting here…so I’m actually kind of glad to get it done.” The construction was said to be finished sometime in August as long as weather permits.
