The Kiki Hut is our own little beach paradise right here in Ada. From the minute you walk in the doors you feel like you're on vacation, from the beautiful decor to the friendly service. Stop by for the best new breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks in town. They serve CLEAN, fresh food that you won't feel guilty about eating. Their menu items consist of Acai Bowls, Poke Bowls, Bagels, Smoothies, Boba Tea, Salads, and much more. They are located at 415 E. 10th St., Ada.
Kiki Hut joins Chamber
- Brandy Turpin | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce
