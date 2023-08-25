While there are no storm clouds in sight, this hasn’t dampened the downpour of stray dogs in the Stonewall. The stray dogs have become too much for the city of Stonewall as now businesses are having to keep strays from entering and children have to stay inside just so they don’t get attacked. The issue has become so pervasive that the city is now taking matters into its own hands with an ordinance that requires citizens of Stonewall to register their dog with the city.
The town of Stonewall’s Facebook page made a post Tuesday warning people of the new ordinance and how it will affect them. While this was an ordinance that Stonewall had previously, the town had modified it to include a new clause on pets. It stated that any dogs or cats kept in the area must be registered with Stonewall, in which the pet owner will have to pay a five dollar fee and then the town provides a numbered dog tag that shows they were registered. This has upset many Stonewall pet owners but not because of the fee.
People around the area do not like the holding part of the ordinance. As of now, the town of Stonewall can only hold a dog for three days. After that the ordinance stated that the dogs would then be euthanized if no suitable home was found in those three days. This has outraged people for many reasons, one of which is that the town could kill anyone’s pet that got out if they don’t claim their pet fast enough. However, Christine Wartmen, the Operations Manager in Stonewall told us that euthanasia is a last resort for them.
Wartmen said that because Stonewall has no official facility to hold the stray dogs, they aren’t legally aloud to hold them longer than three days. “During that time, owners have three days to realize that they’re gone for starters,” Wartmen continued, “But we also contact local shelters...and if any of them have a place, we take the dogs to them.” Wartmen told us that they are also fine with giving the stray dogs to people who are just willing to adopt them and give them a home.
“People are just upset because they think we should be responsible to keep the for their entire lives but we can’t, we aren’t a licensed facility,” Wartmen explained, “we have a huge plan long before euthanasia is used.” Wartmen also went on to say that a photographer just recently offered to professionally photograph the dogs that Stonewall has caught so far in the hopes that once posted, the pictures will help the dogs get adopted sooner. “We just want people to take accountability for their animals and to help these other pups find a home...that’s what our goal is as a town,” Wartmen said. So in the meantime, keep your umbrella’s in hand and keep an eye on Stonewall’s Facebook page for any furry friends that need a new home.
