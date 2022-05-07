Damage from Tuesday's tornado in Seminole is slowly but surely being cleaned up.
In pictures: Seminole tornado clean-up continues
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA, OK -Martha Jane Cooper Hill received her wings on May 5th, 2022 in Oklahoma City. She was born to Ruby Milligan Cooper and Preston Cooper in Ada, OK. Martha married Fred Hill Sr. on Dec. 14th, 1955. Martha and Fred had 5 children. Jackie & husband Robert Buchanan, OKC; Patty & h…
STONEWALL [ndash] Necia Lyn Prince, 53, of Stonewall, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, April 30th, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 4th, 2022 at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Pine Legal Cemetery …
ADA [ndash] Adam West, 46, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 29, 2022 At Estes-Phillips Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at New Bethel Cemetery in Byng, Oklahoma. A …
ADA [ndash] Memorials services for Clifford Brent Hall, 63, of Ada are 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Trinity Baptist Church, Doug Brewer will officiate. Mr. Hall passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at a local nursing home surrounded by family. He was born August 8, 1958 in Shawnee, OK t…
Most Popular
Articles
- ECU baseball coach relieved of duties
- Allen police seize more than 100 pounds of marijuana
- Ball doesn't roll Latta's way in semifinal setback to Pocola
- There's room for two at 3A State tournament
- State Regents approve early college at Murray State College
- Ponotoc County student awarded OSU scholarship
- Justin Graham returns to East Central athletic department
- Tupelo climbs mountain twice to win regional
- Third-ranked Roff can't catch up to No. 7 Turner
- Konawa building destroyed in early morning fire
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.