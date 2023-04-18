Spring baseball is in full swing around the area. Ada News photographer Richard R. Barron found images hiding in the details of the equipment used in the sport.
In pictures: baseball in the details
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada doctor agrees to pay $7,000,000 to resolve false claims allegations
- Three injured in Tuesday morning crash
- Ada resident sentenced for domestic violence, child neglect, assault with dangerous weapon
- OSBI identifies cold case couple found in 1995
- Wrong place and time, but totally innocent, of course
- ECU Athletics supporters gather to discuss the return of golf and tennis
- Local trio named OCA boys All-Staters
- Faust becomes double basketball All-Stater for Vanoss
- Woman comes home to weave in Ada
- Pirates make Ada walk the plank, host Roff cruises
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.