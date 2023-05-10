Homer fifth graders got to research their favorite heroes, politicians, inventors, and notable public figures at the school's annual American Hero/Inventor Wax Museum Tuesday at the school's gym.

"These kids are English Language Arts students," fifth grade teacher Callie Presley said. "They had to do a research project on an American hero or inventor, then create a poster board and costumes."

The project culminates with the children posing as wax museum figures who would then speak about their lives to visitors.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you