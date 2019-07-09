Each year, the Holcim (US) Ada plant awards five $500 academic scholarships to students from area schools. Recipients are awarded scholarships based on ACT scores, GPAs, community involvement and personal essays.

The following seniors were presented with a 2019 Holcim (US) Ada plant scholarship: Ethan Dodson - Ada High School; Savanna Wilson – Byng High School; Adeline Daniel – Byng High School; Presley Richardson – Stratford High School; and Daniel Wade – Stonewall High School. Also shown in the photos is Holcim (US) employee Diann Wilson. 

Holcim (US) Inc. congratulates each student on their outstanding achievements.

