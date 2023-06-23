Since its partnership with the Chickasaw Nation in 2012, HealthCorps Inc., has been trailblazing the path to health and wellness in the state of Oklahoma and empowering teens to become change agents within their families, schools, and neighborhoods.
HealthCorps is a nonprofit organization that provides school-based organizational health education, peer-to-peer mentorship, and community outreach in underserved areas across the nation. Its mission is to strengthen communities by fostering innovative approaches to health & wellness to build resilience in America’s youth while providing fun and educational opportunities centered around nutritional, physical, and mental health.
Current Ardmore Regional Program Manager, Lindsey Maurice-Walker, states, “We have found great success over the past few years in the Ada, Oklahoma City, Newcastle, and Ardmore regions specifically with our Living Lab Coordinator program.
We are now transitioning from this primary model to the secondary Teens Make Health Happen model which places more of an emphasis and a focus on students being the driving forces behind health and wellness transformation in their communities.”
As a result of this new program model transition, HealthCorps is looking for wellness champions who are interested in taking on the role as Regional Program Manager for the Norman and Ada regions of Oklahoma. As a Regional Program Manager, you will train, deploy and supervise near-peer college mentors from area universities to help deliver HealthCorps’ proven program of health promoting events including our Teens Make Health Happen Club, monthly health promoting campaigns and events and annual regional and national health fairs.
You will engage current and potential community stakeholders, including school, district, and university staff as well as strategic program partners, student wellness officers, and local alumni to develop a network of individuals and organizations with the common goal of improving the health and wellness of the community.
If you are someone with a heart to serve, dedicated to improving the health of others, and motivated to empower Oklahoma’s youth then this position is for you! For more information on the position and to apply please visit https://apply.workable.com/healthcorpsorg/ . Applications are open until July 1st.
