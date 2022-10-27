Ada Main Street is hosting Halloween on Main Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. up and down Main Street. The event will have live music and trick-or-treating.
Champion Athletics is hosting a Champion Fall Festival on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 1415 Hoppe Blvd. They will have a Gymnastics Fun Zone for the kids to play on, inflatables from Gotta Bounce, and family games and activities. The event also includes sweet treats from Jurassic Ice and a concession stand from the Champion Gymnastics Team Boosters to help raise funds for the competitive gymnastics team to compete throughout Oklahoma this season.
Cricket Wireless is hosting a pitbull kissing booth as part of their "Ada Pitbulls and Bullys" Halloween trunk or treat 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cricket Wireless, 101 S. Mississippi.
Francis is hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday at 6 p.m. until the candy runs out at the Francis fire station. There will be contests for best decorated car and best carved pumpkin, as well as a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a cake walk, food and more.
Hunter Super Techs is hosting a drive thru trunk or treat Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their shop location at 15571 State Highway.
The official trick or treat night in Ada is on Halloween night, Monday, October 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.