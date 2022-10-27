Ada Main Street is hosting Halloween on Main Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. up and down Main Street. The event will have live music and trick-or-treating.

Champion Athletics is hosting a Champion Fall Festival on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 1415 Hoppe Blvd. They will have a Gymnastics Fun Zone for the kids to play on, inflatables from  Gotta Bounce, and family games and activities. The event also includes sweet treats from Jurassic Ice and a concession stand from the Champion Gymnastics Team Boosters to help raise funds for the competitive gymnastics team to compete throughout Oklahoma this season.

Cricket Wireless is hosting a pitbull kissing booth as part of their "Ada Pitbulls and Bullys" Halloween trunk or treat 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Cricket Wireless, 101 S. Mississippi.

Francis is hosting a Trunk or Treat Saturday at 6 p.m. until the candy runs out at the Francis fire station. There will be contests for best decorated car and best carved pumpkin, as well as a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a cake walk, food and more. 

Hunter Super Techs is hosting a drive thru trunk or treat Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their shop location at 15571 State Highway.

The official trick or treat night in Ada is on Halloween night, Monday, October 31. 

