New East Central University students have already began signing up for group enrollment events to plan their fall classes. The events – dubbed “Tiger Enrollment Days” – give new students a chance to get to know ECU before arriving to campus in August.
“Students who attend a Tiger Enrollment Event can get their ID card, learn about campus offerings, and plan their first semester course schedule with just one visit to campus,” said Dr. Haley Matlock, director of ECU’s Academic Success Center.
Students will be introduced to a variety of student organizations and learn about opportunities such as Honors, Greek Life, study abroad or study away, choir, band, theatre, athletics and other activities.
Important services will also be on hand, including health services, counseling, wellness center, accessibility services, tutoring and career services. Along with choosing classes and getting a student ID, enrollment event attendees can also apply for housing, visit the ECU Bookstore, and submit financial aid documents. Students who need to take a placement exam can do that during the Tiger Enrollment Day event as well.
“Our campus has an incredible amount of resources and opportunities, and we are excited to show our students what they can look forward to at ECU,” Matlock said.
Tiger Enrollment Days are scheduled as follows:
Saturday, April 15
Friday, April 28
Friday, May 19
Thursday, June 1
Thursday, June 8
Thursday, June 22
Thursday, July 27
New tigers can sign up for group enrollment at www.ecok.edu/asc or contact the Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696 with any questions.
