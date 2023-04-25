SULPHUR, Okla. – Golf lovers are invited to show their support for Oklahoma for the Deaf Foundation by signing up a four-person team or sponsoring holes on Monday, May 1.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation will sponsor the annual event at Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club at 519 Country Club Road in Ardmore.
Check in will be at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“I am looking forward to meeting people who will be playing golf on May 1 and am very grateful to the supporters that allow our OSD Foundation to continue supporting our school in many areas such as field trips, teacher grants, sports and more,” OSD Superintendent Dr. Heather Laine said.
The donation for a four-person team is $1,000 and each hole sponsorship is $100.
OSD Business Manager Lynn Hickman will provide breakfast. Lunch will also be provided.
The OSD Foundation would prefer to have finalized teams by April 27, but will not turn anyone away who wants to play.
The Oklahoma School for the Deaf Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization overseen by an independent board of trustees, which funds OSD school programs and projects not funded by state or federal government agencies.
Donations to the OSD Foundation be used for OSD student programming and related support.
Those who wish to donate may mail checks to Attn: Marsha Cole, OSD, 1100 Oklahoma Avenue, Sulphur, OK 73086. For more information, visit https://www.osdfoundation.net or phone 580-622-4909.
