On Saturday, August 26, glass bottles will be accepted for recycling at the Ada Farmers Market. Please bring your glass between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The program is run by the Water Resource Policy and Management masters degree program at ECU. Keeping glass out of landfills is good watershed management. Glass is processed in a glass crusher and can be used to make concrete pavers and other items.
Consumer glass of any color can be brought to the collection event. Labels do not need to be removed.
For more information, please contact Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com or 580-559-5640.
