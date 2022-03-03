||||
Giving a flip for the Tigers
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Patsy Ruth Freeman Anderson, 84, of Ada are 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. Mt. Olive Cemetery, Healdton, Ok. Mrs. Anderson died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at a local nursing home.
ADA [ndash] Sandy Lee Farmer, 54, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, February 26th, 2022 in Ada. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 at Estes Phillips Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Oakman Cemetery in Oakman, Oklahoma. For m…
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in Ada
- JD's Café to close after 66 years
- Tough playoff draw has helped top-ranked Roff club
- High school basketball playoffs postponed again
- Ada woman crosses the century mark
- Ada senior signs with Evangel University
- Black History Month profile: Drake Daniels
- Oklahoma deems billions in federal Covid relief fund applications a secret
- No. 5 Duke buries top-ranked Roff in Class B Area
- Vanoss girls and boys headed to Class A State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.