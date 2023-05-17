Generation Why, a group championing ideas about self-esteem and positive personal outlooks, delivered their dynamic presentation Wednesday to Willard Grade Center fifth and sixth grade students at the Ada Cougar Activity Center.
"We are hosting Generation Why today," teacher Ali Lawson said. "May is Mental Health Awareness Month. So we wanted to do an activity for Willard students. They can talk to the students about their mental health, and being kind to others. I think they are even going to touch on issues like vaping; issues that are relevant to them.
"I think that when students hear a message like that," Lawson added, "especially from someone who is dancing or rapping, they might take it to heart better than hearing it from a teacher."
Founded in 2017 by Jordan Miller, "Generation Why aim to motivate every generation by revealing their purpose and providing opportunities to pursue it," according to www.pursueyourwhy.org/.
"Our purpose here today is to be able to provide purpose and hope and energy to these students," Miller said Wednesday.
