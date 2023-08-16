TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Murray State College welcomes Gary Bandy as the new Athletic Director.
Bandy comes to Murray State from Edmond, Oklahoma, where he was the Edmond North High School’s Head Baseball Coach and Health Teacher since 2018. Before coaching at Edmond, coached at Blackburn College and St. Gregory’s University, where he was in charge of coaching certain positions on the field and recruiting future student athletes.
Bandy attended York College where he received his Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology and attended Hastings College where he received his Master’s of Arts in Teaching with emphasis in Physical Education.
“I’m excited to welcome Gary Bandy as Murray State’s Athletic Director,” said Justin Cellum, Vice President of Business Affairs. “We embrace a leader whose passion for sports and dedication to student-athletes will build upon the success of Murray State College Athletics.”
“I am very thankful for Murray State allowing me to lead an amazing group of coaches and student-athletes,” Bandy said. “With our dedicated, persistant and loyal coaches, I am confident that we will compete at a national level in all of our sports. Most importantly, I’m excited to watch how each coach develops high character of human beings on a daily basis.”
Bandy is certain that with the staff that Murray State has in place, the amazing campus and academic programs, and the community’s support, every athlete who walks through the doors will be ready for their next step in life. Winning the final game will always be our goal; however, developing cultures in which student-athletes strive to lead championship lifestyles will remain the purpose.
“With Gary at the helm, we are poised to reach new heights and reinforce our commitment to shaping not just exceptional athletics, but exceptional individuals,” said Dr. Tim Faltyn, Murray State College President.
