Leigh Gaddis has been selected as one of the Journal Record’s 2023 honorees in 50 Women “Making a Difference” in Oklahoma. Now in its 43rd year, 50 Women “Making a Difference” is part of the Journal Record’s “Woman of the Year” program, recognizing prominent women who epitomize leadership in their professional endeavors and their communities.
According to Steve Metzer, assistant editor of the Journal Record, “Oklahoma is a better place because of these extraordinary women and their passion for giving back.”
Gaddis is the only Adan selected for the 2023 “Women Making a Difference” honor.
The award recognizes professional and community service at the local and state level. Gaddis is a partner with Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors, a regional wealth management firm with offices in Texas and throughout Oklahoma. Formerly, she was a partner and co-founder (with her husband, Roger Gaddis) of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management in Ada.
At the state level, Gaddis has served on the board of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission (OWCC) since 2014, and she is the current Chairwoman of the board. Gaddis also serves on the board of the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. She is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma (Class 31) and Leadership Ada. Over the years, Gaddis has organized annual food collection programs benefitting charitable groups, like Abba’s Tables.
“Being recognized as one of the 2023 50 women making a difference in Oklahoma is a great honor,” Gaddis said. “To be included among this year’s recipients and all the honorees in past years is truly humbling.”
The 2023 Woman of the Year / 50 Women Making a Difference gala will be held on October 19 (6:00 – 9:00 p.m.) at the National Cowboy & Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
