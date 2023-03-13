East Central University will be hosting a Beginning Four Mallet Camp for up and coming percussionists in middle school and high school on Saturday, April 15.
The camp is free for all attendees and will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“For many schools, percussionists never receive any formal training, and I want to help them as much as possible,” said Nicholaus Meyers, director of ECU Bands and Percussion. “This will be a laid back and fun opportunity for students to learn more about playing the marimba and vibraphone.”
Meyers said band directors are invited to attend, and possibly use the camp as professional development.
“I hope directors will be involved with this event,” he said. “They are the ones who will help the students throughout the year.”
Those wanting to attend the camp should be able to read both treble and bass clef and lunch will be provided. Attendees will only need to bring a set of marimba mallets and will have an opportunity to see performances from ECU students and faculty.
“Hopefully we can build upon this and help more students in the future,” Meyers said.
For more information on the camp, or studying music at ECU, contact Meyers at nmeyers@ecok.edu or 580-559-5390.
