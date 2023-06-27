Four people from Asher were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Monday evening about five miles south of Asher on State Highway 3W.
A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Christian Johnson, 22, of Asher, was driving on SH 3W when it left the roadway to the right, striking a cement culvert. It rolled approximately two and a half times, coming to rest laying on its top.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report diid not state a direction of travel.
The report added that Johnson was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. Passenger Lauryn White, 20, of Asher, was also treated and released. Passengers Katie Warden, 19, of Asher, and Tommy Long, 48, of Asher, were both transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City by AirEvac, where both were admitted in stable condition.
The report stated the condition of the driver as sleepy, and cited inattentive driving as the cause for the crash.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Jack investigated, assisted by the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Department, the Ada Fire Department, the Oil Center Fire Department, and EMSA.
