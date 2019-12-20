After spending the last 35 years of his life in a state prison for a crime he steadfastly maintains he did not commit, Karl Fontenot was released Thursday morning.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott said Fontenot, 55, was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Fontenot was first convicted in 1985 in connection with the disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway. He was retried and convicted again in 1988. In both trials, the prosecution relied on a confession Fontenot claimed was merely the recounting of a dream he had in which he and co-defendant Tommy Ward raped and murdered Haraway. Both men claimed their confessions were coerced and have steadfastly maintained their innocence for 34 years.
U.S. District Judge James Payne ordered his release in August, writing that newly discovered evidence provides “solid proof of Mr. Fontenot’s probable innocence.” The state is appealing the judge’s ruling, but a federal appeals panel ruled Fontenot could be released in the meantime.
In 2006, the crime and subsequent investigation became the subject of part of novelist John Grisham’s only nonfiction work, “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.” In December 2018, streaming service Netflix debuted a six-part series examining the 1982 murder of Debbie Sue Carter and the 1984 disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway. The series is based on Grisham’s best-selling book.
“I was hoping and wishing and praying that one day Tommy and Karl would get out, but I’m not sure I ever believed it would happen,” Grisham said Thursday by phone. “(I’m) extremely happy for Karl. It’s just shocking, and so stunning and sad how much these men have suffered because of the malfeasance of the police and prosecutors in Ada.”
While Fontenot still faces the prospect of another trial, pending the outcome of the state’s appeal, Grisham said he has taken another step toward freedom.
“Karl had a dream of getting out and being able to go off somewhere and live in a cabin in the mountains, by himself, and just enjoy the freedom,” Grisham said. “That was his big dream, and he took a giant step toward that today.”
