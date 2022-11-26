ROFF — The Roff High School baseball team had five senior players sign letters of intent to continue their athletic career in college during a signing ceremony Wednesday morning.
Easton Riddle and Brand Wilson signed with Connors State College in Warner, Talon Bagwell and Cade Baldridge inked with Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas and Bill McCarter will play for Seminole State College.
The Tigers were runners-up at the Class B State Tournament this fall. The seniors had been part of Roff baseball teams that won four consecutive state championships.
"It was a special day to say the least," said Roff head coach Danny Baldridge. "Just getting the opportunity to play at the next level on a scholarship is big. But having five seniors all signing is huge."
Baldridge said other senior members of the RHS team could have played in college if they had desired to continue their baseball careers.
"We have a super-talented bunch of boys that are all also amazing individuals," he said. "While having the opportunity to watch and coach most of these boys grow from youngsters playing T-ball to now — about to move on to college baseball — is quite an honor for this coach."
Baldridge told his signees there is still work to be done before they begin their college careers.
"I want to wish each of them the best of luck at the next level but we still have business to finish this spring before y’all head off," he said.
