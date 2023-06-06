Last Friday, a train struck a pedestrian at 10:33 a.m. in Love County. The train was traveling north on the railroad tracks when the incident occurred. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the reasons for why they were on the railroad tracks is unknown.
The incident happened three miles south of Marietta in Love County. Steve Burton, the pedestrian, was traveling north on the railroad before the collision. The weather was clear and the train operator’s condition was said to be normal in the official report. The train was operated by Michael Mitchell who was uninjured in the incident. Burton, however, was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and torso injuries both internal and external.
The scene was investigated by Trooper Dylan Wright of the Love County Detachment of Troop F. and was assisted by Trooper Zane Shores of the same troop, Love County Sheriff’s Department, Love County EMS and many others. Burton was transported by Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to their facility in Oklahoma City. Burton was 34 years old.
