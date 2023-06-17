Marilyn Ellis is retiring after an incredible 45 years of service at The City of Ada.
“I’ve been here for 45 years and three months right now,” Ellis said at her retirement celebration Tuesday. “It’s been since 1978.”
The retirement celebration was hosted by The City of Ada at The Ada Arts and Heritage Center Tuesday afternoon. More than 100 guests attended the come-and-go event to wish Ellis well.
Ellis worked several jobs in her years at The City.
“I started in the Community Development Department as a secretary,” she explained. “And then I went to the City Manager’s office. I worked there for more than 20 years. I was also named Health and Safety Director. and then I’ve been in the Personnel Department for over 22 years.”
Ellis says she is definitely looking forward to retirement.
“I’ve got plans to hang out with my grandkids,” she said with a smile.
“It’s been an interesting ride,” she concluded. “I think it’s been a blessing to work for The City of Ada.”
