East Central University is experiencing partial power outages across campus, Wednesday, March 2. The outage began at approximately 9 a.m.
Several buildings continue to have power – Horace Mann, Faust Hall, Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center and the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Classes in the above buildings will commence as usual today.
ECU employees and students should check their ECU email for more instructions, or check with supervisor or instructor.
ECU plans to resume normal operations Thursday morning, March 3.
