East Central wins seventh straight match

SHAWNEE — The East Central University volleyball team traveled to Shawnee to face Oklahoma Baptist University Tuesday night for the second time this season.
The Tigers took down the Bisons in a thrilling five-set match (24-26, 27-25, 25-23, 20-15, 17-15), making this the first time in school history that ECU has swept OBU in the regular season.
ECU extended its win streak to seven games after Tuesday’s match. The Tigers are now 14-14 overall and 9-5 in Great American Conference play, while the Bison dropped to 16-10 and 10-3.
“This was a very exciting match between two strong teams,” said ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay. “I am so proud of the team for pulling out a tough road win. We are peaking at the perfect time.”
The opening set saw both teams trade points until OBU pulled away for a 15-9 lead and eventually extended it to 20-16. However, the Tigers did not back down, and they came back to tie it 23-all. ECU fought off match point to even the score again 24-24, but a final two points by OBU ended the set 26-24 and gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
ECU came out firing in the second set taking an early 9-6 lead, but an 8-2 scoring run by OBU put the Bison back on top 14-12. The Tigers answered back with a scoring run of their own, earning eight straight points to turn the set around and take a dominating 20-14 lead. The Bisons managed to climb back and tie the game at 21. The score would tie four more times before ECU closed out the set 27-25.
The Tigers once again got an early lead at 6-2 in Set 3, but an 8-1 run by the Bisons allowed them to take back the lead. Nine ties and three lead changes later the score was even 23-all. Two crucial kills by the Tigers settled the set at 25-23 to put ECU on top at 2-1.
Set 4 was not as close as the previous three but it was still a battle. Fighting to still stay alive in the match, the Bisons managed to sit ahead of the Tigers 15-12 early on. A 3-0 run by ECU tied the set at 15, but OBU found a way to take the lead back 20-17 and eventually the set 25-20 to force Set 5.
The fifth set was a nail-biter as there were five lead changes and seven ties. OBU had the first lead 5-3 until the Tigers came from behind on a 6-1 run to regain it 9-6. The Bisons countered that with a 5-0 run and both teams stood 13-13. ECU dug deep and, in the end, finished off OBU 17-15 to claim the victory.
The Tigers had a big night statistically in the tight five-set match.
Emma Strickland led the offense with an impressive 26 kills and 21 digs good for a double-double performance. Jada Abercrombie recorded a career-high 16 kills and seven digs while Nyah posted 10 kills and five total blocks. Aloni Jordan had eight kills on the night and Kemyra Landry was big at the net with four total blocks.
Leah Lawson was the second Tiger to earn a double-double, dishing out a career-high 56 assists to go with 18 digs. Defensively, Alejandra Delgado led with 24 digs while Thalianette Garcia tallied 12 and Lisa Gonzalez had seven.
The East Central University volleyball team returns home to the Kerr Activities Center at 7 p.m. tonight for another GAC matchup against Southwestern (13-11, 9-4).
