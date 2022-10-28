East Central pair earns GAC soccer awards

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Great American Conference announced the ninth Soccer Players of the Week awards for the 2022 season earlier this week and East Central’s team was well-represented.
ECU soccer players Tanja Bauboeck and McKenna Leveling have been named the Great American Conference Defender and Goalkeeper of the Week for Oct. 25.
Both Tigers picked up their first weekly conference recognition of the 2022 season following their performance against Oklahoma Baptist University that resulted in a 0-0 tie.
Bauboeck played the full 90 minutes in a scoreless draw against the Bisons. The Munderfing, Austria, native helped secure the ECU defense with a couple of critical plays that prevented goals, one of which she blocked a shot with her chest, and the other was defended from a rebound off an OBU corner kick.
Leveling played all 90 minutes as keeper for the Tigers, allowing no goals and recording a season-high 10 saves out of the 16 shots from OBU. This is Leveling’s second straight GAC shutout and fourth of the season, bringing her goals-against average to 1.65.
