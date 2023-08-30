An Ada News reader recently spoke of near-accidents occurring Ada intersections with traffic control lights.
A cursory visual inspection of several traffic lights indicated they were operating normally.
Drivers are reminded to remain vigilant about seeing pedestrians, bicyclists, or those in wheelchairs or other difficult-to-see vehicles, and that those in pedestrian crosswalks have the right-of-way.
Drivers are also reminded to remain patient and courteous of others using the roadways.
