Area readers are reminded that Daylight Saving Time officially returns to most U.S. states, including Oklahoma, Sunday at 2 a.m. Residents are urged to set their clocks forward one hour before they go to bed Saturday night.
alert
Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time returns Sunday
