Resized_20230525_201126.jpeg

Vaden Morgan of the Stonewall Alumni group presents the D.D. Duke Scholarship to graduating Stonewall High School senior Hannah Elizabeth Christian May 26 at the school.

Graduating Stonewall High School senior Hannah Elizabeth Christian received the annual $1000 D.D. Duke Scholarship May 26 at the school.

Vaden Morgan of the Stonewall Alumni group made the presentation. 

