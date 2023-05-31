Graduating Stonewall High School senior Hannah Elizabeth Christian received the annual $1000 D.D. Duke Scholarship May 26 at the school.
Vaden Morgan of the Stonewall Alumni group made the presentation.
Updated: May 31, 2023 @ 5:19 pm
