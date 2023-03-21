The Cowboy Crisis Fund is hosting it's 20th annual fundraising event Saturday evening, April 1, starting at 6 p.m. at the Ada Elks Lodge.
"We've been doing this for 20 years here in Ada," Neidra Young said. "We started out helping one person at a time. After our eighth year, we decided that instead of giving just one family a large sum of money, we would try to help people throughout the year."
The event includes a live auction, a silent auction, dinner, and a dance afterwards.
"Doors open at six," Young said. "Dinner is at seven."
The Fund is a group of volunteers in the community. Decisions of the Fund are made by an eight-person Executive Committee.
Young said the event was held every year except 2021 due to the pandemic crisis.
"In 2022, we pushed it back to April when the weather was better," Young added, "and we liked it, so we decided to have it in April permanently."
Young said anyone with a medical need in and around the Ada community within a 100-mile radius is eligible to benefit from the proceeds of the event. Those needing assistance can reach out to the group on Facebook at facebook.com/cowboycrisisfund.
Individual tickets are $75 each. Corporate-sponsored tables are also available. For more information, contact Reneé at 580-320-0727 for individual tickets, or Neidra at 580-272-6857 for corporate sponsorships.
