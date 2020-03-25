Lobby access at all Vision Bank branch locations will be by appointment only starting Thursday, the bank announced on its website.
Customers are encouraged to use the online account opening and loan application processes by visiting the bank's website, www.visionbank.com. If necessary, patrons may call 888-332-5132 for an appointment or email vision@visionbank.bank.
Please note that when patrons arrive for a scheduled appointment, they will be asked general questions to assess their current health condition. Coin counters are currently unavailable for use and will not be grounds for an appointment.
The bank's drive-thru hours will remain the same, and the bank is encouraging customers to use its drive-thru, online, mobile and telephone options.
The bank said it is actively monitoring the pandemic and all federal, state and local recommendations.
