The Pontotoc Technology Center will be closed until April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more details and updates, visit the PTC website at www.pontotoctech.edu/covid19.
The Pontotoc Technology Center will be closed until April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more details and updates, visit the PTC website at www.pontotoctech.edu/covid19.
Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.
STRATFORD [ndash] Pamela Lyn Bailes, 58, of Stratford passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel. Services will also be live-streamed via our Facebook page at Estes Phillips Funeral Home.
STRATFORD [ndash] Pamela Lynn Bailes, 58, of Ada passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
MUSKOGEE [ndash] On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Nancy J. Mayberry, loving wife and mother of two children, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 in Muskogee. Nancy is survived by her husband, Clarence; her children Jana (and James) Lampe, and Guy (and Cyndi) Mayberry; grandchildren Ashley Ma…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.