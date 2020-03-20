The Oklahoma State Department of Health is teaming up with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma to boost the state’s capacity for delivering COVID-19 test results.
As a result of the new partnership, more than 300 test specimens were immediately shipped Thursday to DLO’s facility in Dallas for results within the next couple of days, the health department said Friday in a news release.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health appreciates the strengthened partnership with DLO to send COVID-19 test kits to its facilities in Dallas for rapid results,” said Commmissioner of Health Gary Cox. “The state is committed to expanding testing and result capacity by building out more public-private partnerships here at home and across the United States. Thanks to action taken at the federal level, we are expecting more supplies to come online in the coming days to support our efforts.”
The state’s partnership with DLO will allow the state to meet the demand for test results within a two- to three-day time frame, according to the news release. The Public Health Laboratory will continue to prioritize its limited in-house supply for delivering results within 24 hours for the state’s most vulnerable people.
Those groups are as follows:
• Places where a cluster of people are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a nursing home.
• People who are 60 or older.
• Children or adults with compromised immune systems.
“As this new public-private partnership expands Oklahoma’s capacity to deliver timely results, it will allow the OSDH, county health departments, hospitals, health care providers and others (to) begin pursuing innovative options for increasing access to COVID-19 testing,” Cox said.
For more information about COVID-19, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
